NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police said Wednesday that a man who was shot Tuesday night has died.

Police identified the man as Keith Anthony Waller, 30, El Dorado, Arkansas, a black man.

The shooting took place at the 3800 block of Hillside Drive, police reported. The area is residential, with single family homes.

Police said that detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the North Little Rock Police tip line at 501-680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149.