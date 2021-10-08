Nine sets of twins have North Little Rock elementary school seeing double

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A trend at Seventh Street Elementary School in the North Little Rock School District may have you seeing double.

If you visit the school, you may think your eyes are playing tricks on you.

“The reaction from the teachers are just like, didn’t I just see you?,” said Principal Marques Collins. “No, I did just see you!”

Because there’s not one, not two, but nine sets of twins at the school this year.

It’s something Collins has never seen before in his 13 years as an educator.

“I probably have had one set of twins, maybe two, but to have nine sets is unique,” Collins said.

It’s his first year at Seventh Street and his secretary let him in on the look-alikes.

“And then, like two weeks later, she said it again, she’s like, we have another set of twins coming in and I’m like, hold on!,” Collins said. “How many sets of twins do we have?”

Helping Collins with the pack of pairs is staff member Adrienne Durham.

“Students are able to see that even though we’re grown, we can still have a good relationship,” Adrienne said.

And her twin sister, Aundrea.

“It seems like we try to get away from each other, but we always end up at the same place so, here we are!,” Aundrea said.

While the twosomes keep Collins on his toes, he and his wife Bresha have some good news.

They’re expecting…twins.

“And they were like, well, we found two heartbeats and I was like, what?,” Bresha said. “You know, I say maybe it’s in the air.”

For Principal Collins, twins at work and soon, twins at home, only expands his joy…twofold.

Principal Collins and his wife are expecting identical twin boys next March.