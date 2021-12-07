Nick Cannon says his 5-month-old son Zen died over the weekend from a brain tumor

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2018, file photo Nick Cannon poses for a portrait in New York. Cannon’s “hateful speech” and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories led ViacomCBS to cut ties with the performer, the media giant said. “ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism,” the company said in a statement Tuesday, July 14, 2020. It is terminating its relationship with Cannon, ViacomCBS said. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP, File)

(KTVE/KARD)— Nick Cannon tweeted that he had lost his youngest son Zen from a brain tumor over the weekend. Cannon spent almost nine minutes talking to his audience through the life of Zen, from beginning to end. He was very emotional while delivering the news and thanks Zen’s mother Alyssa Scott for being such a great mother to their son.

Fans cheered him on and encouraged him as he was finding it difficult delivering the news as he continued to highlight his son and recalling the last moments of his life.

Watch the full clip below.