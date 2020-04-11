NFL releases proposed rule changes for 2020 season

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints talks with official during the first quarter of their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

(WVLA) – The NFL on Friday, April 10 released the proposed rule changes for the 2020 season suggested by the Competition Committee and clubs,

The proposed rule changes from the Competition Committee:

To amend Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9, to expand defenseless player protection to a kickoff or punt returner who is in possession of the ball but who has not had time to avoid or ward off the impending contact of an opponent.

To amend Rule 4, Section 3, Article 2, to prevent teams from manipulating the game clock by committing multiple dead-ball fouls while the clock is running.

The proposed rule changes from NFL clubs:

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton is a member of the Competition Committee. Each proposed rule would need approval from 75 percent of owners to pass.

