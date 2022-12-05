WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — It’s a week 13 match-up both New Orleans and Tampa Bay are looking to bounce back from their week 12 loss.

Saints snapped its longest active shutout streak in the league, after losing 13-0 to 49ners and the Buccaneers lost to Cleveland Browns 23-17 in overtime.

Saints has won seven of the past eight regular-season matchups between the division rivals.

However, Tampa Bay did win a road playoff match-up against New Orleans when they advance to the super bowl title game in 2020.

A win inside Raymond James Stadium, where New Orleans has won four in a row, would send the saints closer to the top.

A key matchup with Andy Dalton versus a defense that sacked Jameis Winston six times plus had three interceptions and recovered two fumbles in Tampa Bay’s 10-point victory over the saints in early September.

Dalton, who’s started the last nine games, was 18 of 29 for 204 yards in last week’s shutout loss at San Francisco.

“Every team is if they can say to get a shot to make the playoffs in December. They would take it now. It may look a lot different than we thought it was going to but at the end the day we are in the same position and a lot of teams are, says Dalton.”

Andy continues with “A lot to be decided in these next five games and that’s all you can ask for obviously you would love to have the record be different and all that kind of stuff but you’re in this position and we know what’s in front of us, says Dalton.“

Kickoff is set for 7:15 pm on ESPN.