WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Nexstar Media Group is collaborating with the American Red Cross to raise funds for Hurricane Ian relief.

Many citizens have had to evacuate their homes and businesses due to the extreme weather conditions of Hurricane Ian. As a result of the hurricane, it is expected for some homes and businesses to undergo severe damage. The funds Nexstar Media Group and the American Red Cross raise will go towards supplying residents with the assistance they need.

If you would like to show your support for those being affected by Hurricane Ian, CLICK HERE to donate. Donations are also being accepted through the mail and phone. Call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669) to donate by phone, or fill out the donation form and send in your donation.