Yes, Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is better than Chick-Fil-A’s and here’s why

The reviews coming in swiftly following Popeyes’ release of its new chicken sandwich. The new menu item has been trending online because people are saying it is as good, if not better, than the Chick-Fil-A chicken sandwich.

I, like you if you’re reading this, have been an eater of the ‘number one’ at Chick-Fil-A for quite some time. They somehow make a delicious menu item out of a super simple concept.

Popeyes just did it better.

The sandwich features a thick piece of chicken (duh) in between two slices of brioche buns. The chicken is crispier than Chick-Fil-A’s chicken, but it’s not the bad kind of crispy that’s going to poke the roof of your mouth when you bite into it. It’s a tender crispy.

The bun is better than Chick-Fil-A’s because it feels part of the sandwich. It’s a semi-moist bun that is kept from falling off the sandwich by the mayonnaise or Cajun sauce you have on it.

The sandwich has pickles but I never keep those on. I’m sorry if that offends you. But if you do like pickles, I noticed the ones on the Popeyes sandwich are larger than the ones on Chick-Fil-A’s sandwich.

Here are some funny things the internet is saying about it:

Good lord I just tried Popeyes Chicken Sandwich pic.twitter.com/3EfJW0iMGf — 🏄🏾‍♂️ (@KeemKusher) August 16, 2019

Them: Is that Popeyes sandwich really g–



Me: pic.twitter.com/MtNZvcXT70 — Pop Farts Toaster Snacks (@tomorrowmanx) August 17, 2019

My bank account after I bought my 4th Popeyes chicken sandwich this week pic.twitter.com/pqX2bDavSd — 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖆𝖓 (@YungStunnaB) August 17, 2019