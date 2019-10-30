Wichita native Blake Bell lives out childhood dream on the Kansas City Chiefs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Inside their home, you can feel the love and rich traditions of a sport that ties the Bell family together—football.

Wichita native Blake Bell started his football career in the fourth grade.

“Blake was kind of a bigger kid, so some coaches started to come to me wanting him to play,” said Mark Bell, Blake’s father.

Coaches watched him play. The rest was history.

Blake was no stranger to the game of football. His dad, Mark Bell, and his uncle, Mike, both played in the NFL. It was his uncle, however, who would unknowingly leave a lasting impression on the future tight end.

Mike played for the Kansas City Chiefs for 12 years, and his access allowed Blake to see his home team from a perspective that a lot of people didn’t get to see.

“We would go down on the sidelines every game,” said Mark.

After being named Gatorade Player of the Year for Bishop Carroll Catholic High School, Blake would play for the Oklahoma Sooners.

“Going into his senior year, he started at tight end, which is unbelievable. You go into a top ten program and start at tight end.”

His next step? The NFL. Blake was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers and played for the Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars over the course of four seasons.

In April, his childhood dream came true as he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

“It”s been one of the biggest dreams come true for our family,” said Mark. “Having Blake come home and play for the Kansas City Chiefs—it’s unreal.”

Now, Blake gets to wear the same jersey he watched on Sunday from the sidelines. The same jersey his uncle wore for 12 years.

