The Natural State’s craft beer boom

SUBIACO, Ark. (KNWA)– Breweries in the Natural State are dripping with history and economic promise for the communities around them.

From riding around with a beer brewing monk to hearing the tales of a town set free of prohibition, it’s clear that some small towns take their beer seriously.

But it’s not just the taste that attracts Arkansans, it’s how it makes their city grow and prosper.

“ As far as monastic breweries in the U.S., there’s only three and we’re one of them, “ said Brother Basil Taylor from Subiaco Abbey.

Stretched over 2,000 acres of land, Subiaco Abbey is the home of Catholic monks, a boarding school, and now a brewery.

Br. Basil said, “ We had to get out of the cattle business because it was too labor intensive for us and so that kind of freed up us younger monks to do other things. “