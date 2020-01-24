Tennessee Tech student quarantined while being tested for coronavirus

Newsfeed Now

by: WKRN Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Prosthetic legs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prosthetic legs"

Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Tech student being tested for Coronavirus"

See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream

Thumbnail for the video titled "See baby's hilarious reaction to first taste of ice cream"

Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Patrick Mahomes wears Hays teen's cancer bracelet during AFC Championship"

Family and Police urging the public to watch "In Pursuit with John Walsh" segment on fugitive Jory Worthen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family and Police urging the public to watch "In Pursuit with John Walsh" segment on fugitive Jory Worthen"

Jory Worthern on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jory Worthern on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'"

IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH - Jory Worthen

Thumbnail for the video titled "IN PURSUIT WITH JOHN WALSH - Jory Worthen"

Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 22, 2020"
More Newsfeed Now

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Tech student is being tested for possible infection with coronavirus.

According to university officials, the student had mild symptoms and with his recent travel history, he is being tested for the virus.

Officials said the patient met the criteria for the test but nothing has been confirmed. According to a release, the student is being isolated while the testing is conducted.

The Tennessee Department of Health says that while they await the test results, there are no specific actions other people need to take.

Tennessee Tech says they are communicating with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control. 

China imposed lockdowns Thursday for more than 25 million people to try and contain the deadly disease.

Twenty-five people have died in China from the disease.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some of which cause the common cold. Others have evolved into more severe illnesses, such as SARS and MERS, although so far the new virus does not appear to be nearly as deadly or contagious.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories