Teen ‘cyber genius’ protecting Alabama’s most sensitive information

MONTGOMERY, Al (WIAT) — At just 16 years old and entering his second year of college, Talmage Kelley is getting an up-close look at some of the state’s most sensitive information. He’s interning with Alabama’s Office of Information Technology, in hopes of creating his own company one day.

“I plan to start my own business, be a contractor for the state and federal government, like on base and do various contracting work,” said Talmage Kelley.

Kelley is working in what’s referred to as the SOC, security operations center.

“I’m learning how to use technologies like Stealthwatch, which monitors everything going on,” said Talmage Kelley.

Ryan Allen oversees the security operations center, he says Kelley is making an impression on his department.

“When he applied for the internship we were a little concerned about his youth, but he has done a spectacular job for us,” said Allen.

The department says they use the internship as a recruitment tool, in hopes the students will come back and work for the state.

