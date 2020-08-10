Suspected tagger, passenger arrested in Los Angeles after leading police on nearly 2-hour pursuit

A suspected vandal led police on a pursuit starting in Bell around 10 p.m. Friday night, ending with a surrender in Huntington Park around 11:30 p.m.

Sky5 was overhead as the blue Suzuki sedan headed south on the 710 Freeway in the Bell area around 10:15 p.m.

At least six police units were following the car as it blew through red lights and intersections. A passenger could be seen inside the vehicle.

The sedan made its way into Vernon around 10:30 p.m. and then led police back to Bell minutes later.

The suspect made a U-turn on Florence Avenue around 10:40 p.m. as two helicopters hovered overhead. The Suzuki made its way onto the eastbound 105 Freeway at 10:50 p.m.

The vehicle continued to lead police through Cudahy past 11:10 p.m.

At 11:25 p.m., the suspect suddenly stopped the car in the middle of an intersection at Florence and Sante Fe avenues in Huntington Park. A driver and a passenger stuck their hands out of the front windows of the car and surrendered.

They were taken into custody at the scene.

Before the pursuit, officers observed the driver tagging a wall in the 5200 block of South Haul Lane, Bell police Sgt. Walker told KTLA.

As an officer tried to stop him, the person hopped into a car and took off, Walker said.

The suspected tagger fled with another passenger in the vehicle and allegedly tossed a handgun that was later recovered by officers.

Authorities did not identify the two people involved.

Earlier Friday, another car led authorities on a chase through southeast Los Angeles County following a failed traffic stop in Upland. The suspect driver and a passenger were taken into custody in Bell.

Correction: A previous version of this story included incorrect directions of the traffic on the freeways where the pursuit occurred. This post has been updated.