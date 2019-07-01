Sisters meet for the first time after 50 years

(7/1/19) JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 50 years of wondering “what-if”, three sisters reunite for the first time after being separated during childhood.

WJTV 12’s Katey Roh had the chance to speak the sisters and find out how they were able to find each other.

In the video above taken over a week ago, Lisa McWilliams had no idea who the women next to her were.

50 years ago, Lisa’s mother gave her up for adoption.

“Mom wanted us to get together,” Lisa’s biological sister Gail Braun says.

“It was just overflowing joy for me, and my heart is filled, and I am just so happy,” McWilliams says.

She was adopted into a family in Clinton, while her biological family lived in Indiana.

In 2018, she went looking for closure. She was able to get her original birth certificate and it revealed more than her parents’ name.

“I read and saw that my name had changed. That was a big thing. Then I saw I had 8 siblings and it just made me smile,” McWilliams says.

“We knew that we had a sister but we could not find her under that name. It was a closed adoption, and so, until she was 18 and ready to look for her biological parents, there was nothing that could be done,” said Braun.

“It’s been a roller coaster for the whole family just wanting to know if she was ok, did she have a good family, did her name change was she doing good for herself,” McWilliams’ other biological sister Helena Jenkins says.

With the help of social media and their brother Rick, they were to connect and meet in Clinton for the first time.

“I just can’t believe after 50 years… it’s a long time, but at the same time it just feels like it was yesterday,” Braun says.

“It’s not about what we lost in the years, it’s about what we can do to go forward in life now that we’re all together,” Jenkins said.

What’s next for the sisters?

“We’re hoping to be together, and be crazy sisters, and make memories to go forward and just go forward,” Jenkins says.

