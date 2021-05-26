Newsfeed Now: Priest dies on same day he is formally charged in decades-old teen murder; Car group gives man his dream ride

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- The CDC is investigating whether the COVID-19 vaccine has led to heart inflammation in adolescent patients. While the cases are “relatively few,” experts say they’re sharing this information because families and healthcare providers should be made aware.

Moderna said Tuesday its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12, a step that could put the shot on track to become the second option for that age group in the United States.

New efforts are underway to crack down on people who are fighting with airline and TSA workers as they enforce safety measures. This comes as airports prepare for an uptick in people flying this summer amid the pandemic.

Authorities in Massachusetts say they have solved a cold case after nearly 50 years involving the murder of a 13-year-old altar boy found floating in a river. But just before they could make an arrest, the suspect, a former priest, died.

A shocking wake-up call for a Missouri homeowner as a car crashed through the roof of their home and landed just feet from their bed.

A Virginia car scene community joined together to give a hard-working car enthusiast his dream car.

