Newsfeed Now: President Trump refuses to concede; Florida prepares for Eta

Newsfeed Now
(NEXSTAR) – Days after The Associated Press declared Joe Biden the President-elect and one week after Election Day, President Trump on Tuesday is still not conceding and the legal challenges of ballot counting continue.

Other stories in today’s show:

SCOTUS TO DECIDE ON ACA: After hearing arguments on both sides, the fate of the Affordable Care Act now rests in the hands of the Supreme Court.

SEC & COVID-19: With COVID-19 uncertainty surrounding the program, LSU has called off its game with Alabama this weekend.

CMA AWARDS: Country Music’s biggest night is here and officials with the CMA Awards have dealt with some of the biggest changes in the awards show’s history.

TOO SOON FOR CHRISTMAS?: Retailers say they are seeing an early run on Christmas lights.

