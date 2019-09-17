Newsfeed Now for September 17: Crosswalk video goes viral; Arkansas model inspires others

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

 

On Newsfeed Now for September 17, the conversation began in Tyler, TX. A video went viral over the weekend showing a student, 12 years old, trying to cross the street after school, but having to dodge cars as he made his way across the street. KETK’s Karah Rucker reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

INSPIRING OTHERS: A girl once bullied for the way she looked is now making a splash in the fashion modeling world. Mahogany Wade joins the conversation to talk about her journey and how she is overcoming bullying and inspiring others.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:45 in the story above.

A WEDDING SURPRISE: Newlyweds Tyler and Kasey Samuels from Frisco, Texas had a beautiful destination wedding in Seaside, Florida Saturday. As the couple said ‘I Do’, a very important member of the family missed out on the action, Kasey’s grandmother. They decided to surprise her in the hospital. WKRG’s Devon Walsh joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:52 in the video above.

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV.

