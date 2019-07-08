Newsfeed Now for July 6: Tracking the Tropics; Naked intruder claims to be devil

(7/8/19) On Newsfeed Now for July 6th, the conversation began along the gulf coast. the National Weather Service is watching an area of low pressure that could develop into a tropical storm. WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy takes a look at the latest models.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

ICE CREAM COPYCAT: A 36-year-old man has been arrested after he was caught licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in a store freezer. Authorities say the man was inspired by a viral video of a Texas teenager licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and putting it back in the freezer of a Lufkin Walmart. WVLA’s Crystal Whitman joined the conversation.

NAKED INTRUDER: A Virginia family speaks out after fending off a naked intruder who broke into their home. The intruder claimed to be the devil and attacked the family, prompting the homeowner to fire 39 rounds. WRIC’s Talya Cunningham reports.

DANCING COP: One Louisiana police department got a complaint of loud music and fighting at Freedom Ridge Park but when they got there the teens were just dancing and one officer just couldn’t resist. WJTV’s Jade Bulecza takes a look at the video that went viral.



