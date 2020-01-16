Newsfeed Now for January 16: Push-up Challenge; Skeleton cheerleaders

Newsfeed Now

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now Videos

Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 16, 2020"

FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas

Thumbnail for the video titled "FIELD-GOALS TO NATIONAL GOALS: Lobos kicker asking for support from fans to take talents to Las Vegas"

Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Digital Original: Push-up challenge supporting basketball coach battling cancer goes viral across Arkansas"

Students help coach battling cancer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Students help coach battling cancer"

Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for January 15, 2020"

Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local students helping Australian baby Kangaroos and Wallabies"

Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legally blind man in Prichard inspiring others through business dream"

Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arkansas man does 'Waffle House Challenge' for losing in fantasy football"
More Newsfeed Now

On Newsfeed Now for January 16, the conversation began on Capitol Hill.  The U.S. Senate is set to become an impeachment court on Thursday, one day after the House officially handed over the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

For the full story: Watch the video above.

Other stories and scroll times:

10 PUSH UP: A trending social media “10 push up” challenge that started in support for a coach battling cancer has students all across Arkansas participating in a show of support. KARK’s Michael Esparza joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:02 in the video above.

SKELETON CHEERLEADERS: Chiefs Kingdom is showing its support for the team anyway it can, and for one fan, that means dusting off her skeleton collection.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:04 in the video above.

CHASING A DREAM: After winning the 6A Division 2 State Championship in 2018, Friday night football has become an even bigger staple for Lobo fans. As the Longview community cheers from their seats, players like Antonio Onofre are making their mark. KETK’s Mye Owens reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:06 in the video above.

Don’t forget you can catch Newsfeed Now streaming live every weekday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss

Trending Stories