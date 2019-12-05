Breaking News
Speaker Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against Trump

Newsfeed Now for December 5: Pelosi calls for impeachment; Rifle found in baby shower gift

by: Matt Sewell

Posted: / Updated:

Newsfeed Now for December 5, 2019

Massive fire in Bentonville

LIVESTREAM: Nancy Pelosi calls for articles of impeachment to be drafted against President Trump

Woman purchases baby shower gift, finds rifle inside the box

Newsfeed Now for December 4, 2019

2 of 4 escaped Nashville teens captured in Madison

A lost letter to Santa creates a Christmas miracle

On Newsfeed Now for December 5. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Thursday she is asking the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with drafting articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Washington reporter Kellie Meyer joined the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the conversation in the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

UNEXPECTED SURPRISE: A woman bought a last-minute baby shower gift for a friend at a Goodwill store and was shocked to find out that there was a semi-automatic rifle inside with ammunition. WKRG’s Bill Riales dove deeper into the story.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 6:12 in the video above.

MASSIVE FIRE: Firefighters in Northwest Arkansas battled an industrial fire in Bentonville on Wednesday. KNWA’s Jennifer Penate reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 10:58 in the video above.

Be sure to tune in to Newsfeed Now every weekday at 11 a.m.

