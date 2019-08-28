Newsfeed Now for August 28: Tracking Dorian; Giving up your cell phone

On Newsfeed Now for August 28, the conversation began in Tennessee. Restaurant employees of a popular Chinese restaurant were caught on camera Tuesday morning washing rags, a grill rack and other items in the lake. WKRN’s Stephanie Langston reports.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or watch the video above.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

TRACKING DORIAN: Tropical Storm Dorian is approaching St. Croix and the Virgin Islands and is forecast to become a hurricane soon. KLFY’s Chris Cozart gives the latest track. (NOTE: show is recorded at 11am CT)

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 5:42 in the video above.

GIVING UP YOUR CELL PHONE: In today’s world, you may feel like your phone owns your life. From the constant text messages, emails, endless application options, and of course, scrolling through social media. KSNT’s Tiffany Littler joins the conversation.

For the full story: CLICK HERE or scroll to 11:50 in the video above.