Newsfeed Now for August 2: Dog saves owner from snake; International Beer Day

On Newsfeed Now for August 2, the conversation began in Tennessee. A dog suffered multiple snake bites Monday night in Davidson County while protecting his owner. WKRN’s CB Cotton reports.

Today’s other stories with scroll to times:

INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY: International Beer Day is a global celebration of beer, taking place in pubs, breweries, and backyards all over the world. KARK’s Haylee Brooks joined the fun from Lost Forty Brewing in Little Rock, AR.

GRASSHOPPER PIZZA: So far, the pizza seems normal enough, right? Nope. Once the pie is out of the oven it won’t look like any of the “normal” slices on display at Evel Pie. The pizza Horan is working gets a special ingredient—grasshoppers. KLAS’s Darlene Melendez reports.

ACT OF KINDNESS: Tracey Frazier had given her bike to another coworker who she said needed it more. Frazier said the unexpected gesture was extremely kind. WATN’s Caitlin McCarthy reports.

