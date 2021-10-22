Newsfeed Now: FBI IDs remains of Brian Laundrie; Alec Baldwin discharges prop gun on set killing photography director

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR) – The manhunt for Brian Laundrie ended after his skeletal remains were identified Thursday. The remains were found Wednesday after more than a month of searching the 24,000-acre Florida reserve.

See the full story on Newsfeed Now

Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun that killed a photography director on a New Mexico movie set, according to Santa Fe County Sheriff’s officials.

See the full story on KTLA News 5

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill voted to hold former President Donald Trump ally and aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress. This comes after Bannon denied appearing before the committee investigating the attack on January 6th.

See more about this story on NewsNation

There are discussions moving all New Orleans Mardi Gras parades a different route if they take place next year.

See the full story on New Orleans’ Very Own

Google’s latest Pixel 6 phone is trying to convince iPhones users to make the switch.

See the full story on KTLA 5 News

A Cleveland said he saw an unusual object hovering in the sky. He grabbed his phone and started to record. He believes the object was a UFO.

See the full story on FOX 8 News