Newsfeed Now: A look ahead at the President-elect’s economic advisers, and a nurse shares her personal fight with COVID-19 and cancer

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The United States Supreme Court is now considering arguments in the case of whether the Trump administration could exclude undocumented workers from the Census count.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — President-elect Joe Biden named several top advisers to serve on his administration’s economic team, as well as his presidential inauguration committee, on Monday.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

Bismark, ND — A traveling nurse from the east coast who made her way to North Dakota to help out with the coronavirus efforts received a shocking diagnosis, but she’s still remaining positive through it all.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

GRAFTON, Ohio (WJW)– Just weeks away from the hopeful approval and release of the first vaccine to battle COVID-19, coronavirus researchers continue to work on an alternative that comes from animals best known for their thick fleece coat.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Package thieves, recently dubbed ‘porch pirates,’ target unattended delivery items outside homes. One theft was caught on camera this week in Richmond. The perpetrator? Someone dressed as an Amazon delivery driver.

For more on this story: CLICK HERE