Little League World Series champs, The East Bank All Stars return home





JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVLA) – A traditional welcome home



“It’s amazing all of the support here and throughout the city” said Peyton Spadoni, Center Field.



The East Bank All Stars returned to Louisiana after winning The Little League World Series.



“It’s a pretty amazing feeling, I don’t think it sunk in just yet but it’s already hard to believe” said Stan Wiltz, Short Stop.



Sporting their championship gear, the 13 boys and their coaches were greeted by hundreds of fans, a feeling they say is still surreal.



“I still haven’t grasped it yet, It makes it more exciting that we made history” said Ryan Darrah.



Shutting out their final opponent, the East Bank All Stars came out on top, winning 8 – 0. Coach Scott Frazier said, the third time was the charm.

“We been to the regional twice, so we knew it was time to take the next step. We knew one we got the world series we’d have a legitimate shot to make a push to win the thing” said Frazier.



Even when they feared striking out.



“We always had a feeling that if we stayed on top we would win and when we got down, if we just stayed together we could just push out and win” said Alton Shorts.



The sweet smell of victory was just a home-run away.



“As soon as I got that first hit to lead off the game, everybody was just screaming and yelling we knew we got a rally going and we knew we were going to win.”





