Family dresses as dinosaurs to welcome home dad from deployment

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- When you think of breast cancer survivors, you don't picture someone like 45-year-old Scott Kelly, the father of an eleven-year-old boy. Kelly is a Mobile native who currently lives in Birmingham where he works as an attorney. While in New York on business three years ago, he felt something odd on the left side of his chest after taking a shower.

"It felt like a little piece of gravel or a pebble," said Kelly. He confided in a childhood friend who happens to be an oncologist. "Our big joke was..you should get it checked out, but the chances of male breast cancer are very small and you're just not that special, but get it checked out," said Kelly.