Newsfeed Now

Expert UAMS panel discusses how Arkansas is preparing for COVID-19

Newsfeed Now
Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A panel to discuss ‘COVID-19: How Arkansas is Preparing for Community Transmission’ will take place on Tuesday, March 10.

The panel will be at 12 p.m. at the UAMS Jack Stephens Spine Institute on the 12th floor auditorium.

It will include an expert panel of UAMS physicians and nurses where they will discuss how Arkansas is preparing for community transmission of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Moderators – Jennifer Dillaha, M.D., and Keyur Vyas, M.D.

Panelists – Jose Romero, M.D.; Heather Young, M.D.; Jerrilyn Jones, M.D.; Michelle Roberts, R.N.; Connie Cavenaugh, R.N.; Frankie Wolfe, R.N.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories