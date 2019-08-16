Elvis fans pay an emotional tribute to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll on the 42nd anniversary of his death





MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – It’s been 42 years since the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll died. Thousands of fans attended a candlelight vigil Thursday night to pay their respect.

Cara Thompson has been a fan of Elvis Presley since she was a little girl. His soul is what has made her admire him for decades.

“He’s a magical soul,” Thompson said. “If you know his history and kind of human being he was, I think people felt that what was coming from his heart was real. ”

Presley has been dead for the same number of years he was alive. Fans have said no matter how many years pass, he’ll always be influential. Fans said the turnout of people is powerful and reminds them how impactful his legacy is.

“The people who resonate with Elvis, they just get his soul,” Thompson said. “We just feel his soul. We feel what came through that music. We feel the love that this guy had for people and the world and the generosity in his soul.

Many fans mentioned the generosity of Presley and his charitable acts to his friends, family, and fans. Monica Coman came from hundreds of miles away to be at Graceland for the vigil. She was speechless about what Presley’s music and life has meant to her.

“He was kind and giving man,” Coman said. “He gave to his fans and the world and his family everything that he could.”

Coman said even 42 years later, Elvis still has a strong foundation of fans.

“He’ll never be forgotten,” Coman said. “He gave to the world, and he’s still giving and making new fans for the next generation.”





