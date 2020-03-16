Dr. Rachel talks about avoiding and testing for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Our Medical Correspondent, Dr. Rachel, “The Teaching Doctor” joins us once again to answer some of the great questions we are getting from viewers.

What do I do if I can’t get hand sanitizer? Dr. Rachel says washing your hands with soap and water is even better than hand sanitizer. It’s the best way to prevent getting Coronavirus. Only use hand sanitizer when you don’t have access to soap and water.

I had a bad cold in January. Was it the coronavirus? Can I get the virus again? Dr. Rachel says if you had a high fever and cough, it was probably coronavirus. You can get coronavirus again, so get tested.

If I test negative one day, but a week later start to feel sick, can I get tested again? Yes. The test only tests for infection, so you have to get tested again.

