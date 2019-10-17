Democrat leaders accuse Trump of insults, meltdown

Newsfeed Now

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

 

Salem Anti-Vaping detectors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salem Anti-Vaping detectors"

Family Desperate For Answers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Desperate For Answers"

Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 16, 2019"

Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tourists come dangerously close to black bear at Great Smoky Mountains National Park"

Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for October 15, 2019"

Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ole Miss student admits dressing in blackface"

A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping

Thumbnail for the video titled "A timeline of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping"

Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community helping in the search for 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney"
More Newsfeed Now

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) – Democratic congressional leaders say they walked out of a briefing with President Donald Trump on Turkey after hearing little but insults from Trump.

The Senate’s top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, says Trump insulted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi by calling her a “third-rate politician.” Schumer says the meeting “was not a dialogue. This was sort of a diatribe, a nasty diatribe not focused on the facts.”

Pelosi tells reporters outside the White House that “what we witnessed on the part of the president was a meltdown.”

Pelosi claims Trump appeared visibly “shaken up” after House passage of a bipartisan condemnation of his decision to order the withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria.

Pelosi says Democrats “couldn’t continue in the meeting because he was just not relating to the reality of it.”

Later, as she returned to the Capitol, the Speaker told reporters that she prays for the president “all the time.”  Then she expressed concern, saying, “Now we have to pray for his health because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Aaron Nolan is a morning show co-host in Little Rock, Arkansas with Nexstar Media Group's KARK-TV. He has a passion for social media and makes it an important part of his daily routine. Click here to read Aaron's full bio.

Don't Miss