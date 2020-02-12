Arkansans to star in ‘Mean Girls’ on Broadway in NYC

Chief of Police may redefine roles of officers in the schools

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A woman from North Little Rock will be starring in Broadway’s Mean Girls six months after moving to New York City.

According to Playbill, Laura Leigh Turner will be taking over the role of Karen Smith in the musical Tina Fey’s ‘Mean Girls’ beginning March 10 in NYC.

Mean Girls is a musical with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and a book by Tina Fey. It is based on the 2004 eponymous film written by Fey. The musical premiered at the National Theatre, Washington, D.C., in October 2017 and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre.

Laura was a part of the Arkansas Repertory Theatre, and studied at Oklahoma City University.

She isn’t the only Arkansan who will be performing in the show.

Chad Burris, a native to Alma, will join Turner to play Damian Hubbard. Burris is currently playing Olaf in Disney’s “Frozen, the Musical.”