Amber Alert expanded for abducted Alabama 3-year-old; 2 in custody

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Latest on the kidnapping of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney (all times local):

10:30 p.m. 50 HOURS PASS SINCE “CUPCAKE’S” KIDNAPPING

It has been over 50 hours since Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney was abducted from a birthday party Saturday night.

The Birmingham Police Department has not released any new leads or details in their search for the missing 3-year-old.

A prayer vigil was held for “Cupcake’s” safety and speedy return. Flyers and billboards have been put up around Birmingham as well.

A person was taken into custody Sunday and authorities are still trying to follow leads and find “Cupcake.”

The search will continue into Tuesday.

6:10 p.m. PRAYER VIGIL HELD FOR KAMILLE “CUPCAKE” MCKINNEY

VIGIL FOR "CUPCAKE": Family, friends and the community come together in the Tom Brown Public Housing Community as the search continues for 3-year-old, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

WATCH: Location where Birmingham Police detained a person of interest in the search for kidnapped 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

WATCH: CBS 42's Jordan Highsmith spoke to people at the location where Birmingham Police detained a person of interest in 3-year-old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney's kidnapping. Two people have been taken into custody as the search for "Cupcake" continues.

2:23 p.m.

GOVERNOR OFFERS REWARD

Gov. Kay Ivey’s office has offered a $5,000 reward for any information that leads authorities to the location of Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

JUST IN: @GovernorKayIvey

said she is finalizing plans for a $5,000 reward in the disappearance of 3 year old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney. pic.twitter.com/vUydnKNRwl — Reshad Hudson (@ReshadHudson) October 14, 2019

Gov. Ivey released a statement encouraging Alabamians to keep an eye out for the missing 3-year-old and to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.

“At this time, we offer our fervent prayers for law enforcement and all involved in the search,” Gov. Ivey said in a statement. “We pray for Kamille’s family and that God will continue to watch over Kamille until she is safely returned home soon.”

1:47 p.m.

WATCH: Police canvass the area in search of missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

Law enforcement continue canvassing Tom Brown Village on their mission to #FINDCUPCAKE Jessalyn Adams CBS 42 is walking the neighborhood with a live look at search and investigation efforts.

12:45 p.m.

VIGIL PLANNED

Apostle Wanda Stephen, of Jesus Real Ministry Church in Birmingham, has arranged a vigil for Kamille. It will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Tom Brown Village, where she was last seen. Family members tell CBS 42’s Michael Clark they plan to attend.

Search crews will be canvassing near Tom Brown Village as well as the area where the vehicle was found in Center Point Sunday night.

10:30 a.m.

SECOND PERSON OF INTEREST DETAINED

In a press conference Monday morning, Birmingham Police confirmed they have detained a second person of interest in Kamille’s abduction. The Toyota Sequoia believed to be involved in the 3-year-old’s abduction was found near Center Point Sunday night, where the two individuals were taken in for questioning. It does not appear that they have any connection to her family.

There is no new information on Kamille’s location, and the Amber Alert has been expanded to surrounding states.

Watch the press conference:

BREAKING UPDATE: Birmingham Police give update on the investigation into a kidnapped 3-year-old, Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney.

Anyone with information related to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s kidnapping is urged to contact Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413. Tips may also be directed to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

If you’d like to donate to a GoFundMe page to help aid in Kamille’s search, click here.





