Alabama man steals ambulance, takes it for joy ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: There was no patient in an ambulance when it was stolen earlier this morning.
Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.
It caused a wreck at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. Three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were able to stop the ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.
A shot was accidentally fired by Mobile police during the chase.
Police have a suspect in custody.
Below is video from the scene of the accident at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street.
Previous story
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) Police have stopped the stolen ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.
Police are still on the scene.
Original story
Police are in pursuit of a stolen ambulance with a patient inside.
The vehicle is traveling through neighborhoods in midtown.
The vehicle rammed a police car on Emogene Street.
Shots have been fired.
This is a breaking news story. We will have more updates as they become available.