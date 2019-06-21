Alabama man steals ambulance, takes it for joy ride

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE: There was no patient in an ambulance when it was stolen earlier this morning.

Police say the ambulance was at a loading bay at Mobile Infirmary when the suspect decided to hop in the ambulance and take it for a joy ride.

It caused a wreck at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street. Three patients were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to stop the ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.

A shot was accidentally fired by Mobile police during the chase.

Police have a suspect in custody.

Below is video from the scene of the accident at Springhill Avenue and Ann Street.

Previous story

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) Police have stopped the stolen ambulance at Emogene and Williams streets.

Police are still on the scene.

Original story

Police are in pursuit of a stolen ambulance with a patient inside.

The vehicle is traveling through neighborhoods in midtown.

The vehicle rammed a police car on Emogene Street.

Shots have been fired.

This is a breaking news story. We will have more updates as they become available.