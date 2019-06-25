AL man shot & killed while riding motorcycle targeted at random, sheriff says

WILCOX COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 has confirmed 2 suspects are in custody following a deadly shooting Friday afternoon in Wilcox County. The shooting happened on Highway 162.

Wilcox County Sheriff Earnest Evans tells us the victim, Tim Fletcher, was riding his motorcycle when he was shot. As of now, authorities believe this was a random shooting.

Click here to watch the full report.

Sheriff Evans identified the 2 suspects as 18- year-old Marlon Mendenhall and 17-year-old Maurice Powell. The pair were arrested Saturday.

“It can’t be real. It doesn’t happen here and it doesn’t happen to people you know,” says his mom, Cynthia.

The family first heard about the shooting when a friend came to their home Friday.

“I found out from one of his friends. He came over to the house right at dark wanting to know where Tim was because he was supposed to meet him at 5:30 and he was never late. They had been trying to get up with him and he wouldn’t answer his phone so somebody at the scene had texted one of them that it was Tim,” said his dad, Scott.