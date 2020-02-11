Skip to content
KTVE - myarklamiss.com
West Monroe
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
Arkansas News
Your Local Election HQ
Morning News
Louisiana Living
National News
Hidden History
Weird News
Business
Did you see
Entertainment
Crime
Good News
Top Stories
High senior in Louisiana to receive appointment from West Point Military Academy
Top Stories
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
Video
Louisiana’s new GOP legislative leaders talk of compromise
Louisiana family loses everything, including family pet, in early morning fire
Resolution recognizing CNN, Washington Post as ‘fake news’ up for vote Tuesday
Video
Weather
Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Forecast
Almanac
Top Stories
Morning Forecast – Tuesday, February 11th
Video
Top Stories
Fish & Game Forecast – Tuesday, February 11th
Top Stories
Series of storm systems brings heavy rain, flooding to northern areas of the ArkLaMiss
Video
Morning Forecast – Monday, February 10th
Video
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, February 10th
Weekend Forecast – Sunday, February 9th
Video
Sports
High School Football
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Japan 2020
Big Race – Daytona
SEC Football
The Big Game
NFL
MLB
Top Stories
LSU Football adds opponent for 2022 & 2023 season
Top Stories
Franklin Academy 7th grader Kyler Roberts stuns Riverdale with half-court buzzer beater
Video
Grambling wins four straight, Lady Tigers snap nine-game skid
Video
DoRight4LA Winner: Albany’s Devyn Hoyt
Video
Former Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams shares football memories, and advice during Oak Grove football banquet
Video
Community
Nominate a Remarkable Women in Your Life
18th Annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
WATCH: The 2020 Krewe de Riviere Mardi Gras parade!
Veterans Voices
Path to Patriotism
Clear the Shelters
Pay it Forward
Events
Hispanic Heritage Month
Top Stories
High senior in Louisiana to receive appointment from West Point Military Academy
Top Stories
LEAKED ON TWITTER: Janet Jackson to perform at Essence Festival
Methodist Children’s Home asks for Mardi Gras beads donations
Video
Louisiana Delta Community College to host Black History Program
Video
The Krewe of Janus will let the good times roll this weekend!
Video
Lifestyle
Honey Hole Insider
CMA Awards
Moments of Mindfulness
Health News
Dr Oz Wellness Network
The Mel Robbins Show
Ask The Experts
FastServ Medical
Air Service
Hogan Insurance
The Travel Company
Kens Coffee
Floor Works
Fresh Start Rehab
Bannister Energy
Contest
Newsfeed Now
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with us
TV Schedule
Work for Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless
News
Posted:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 11, 2020 / 01:47 PM CST
Don't Miss
“I feared for my life,” student said as he recalled the incident between him and a police officer
Video
Weather
Monroe woman arrested on identity theft charges, accused of using victim’s info to lease apartment
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Flooding forcing parish school systems to close Tuesday
Police jury declares State of Emergency for Ouachita Parish
Don't Miss
High senior in Louisiana to receive appointment from West Point Military Academy
Louisiana’s new GOP legislative leaders talk of compromise
Louisiana family loses everything, including family pet, in early morning fire
New Orleans Saints player sheds light on mental illness through viral tweet
Monroe woman arrested on identity theft charges, accused of using victim’s info to lease apartment
LEAKED ON TWITTER: Janet Jackson to perform at Essence Festival
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Flooding forcing parish school systems to close Tuesday
Trending Stories
“I feared for my life,” student said as he recalled the incident between him and a police officer
Video
Weather
Monroe woman arrested on identity theft charges, accused of using victim’s info to lease apartment
SCHOOL CLOSURES: Flooding forcing parish school systems to close Tuesday
Police jury declares State of Emergency for Ouachita Parish