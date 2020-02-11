Newsfeed Now for February 11: Bird on the loose, Oklahoma man helps the homeless

(WVLA/WGMB) -- A high school senior in Baton Rouge recently learned he will receive an appointment from the United States Military Academy West Point, one of the country's most prestigious military training schools.

Christopher Purnell is a senior at Catholic High School set to graduate in May. He received a phone call from Louisiana Congressman and Catholic High alumnus, Garrett Graves, Monday notifying him and congratulating Purnell of his appointment.