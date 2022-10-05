Fall leaves and other natural products make great accents. Consider adding reeds or flowers to centerpieces.

JACKSON, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — Newk’s Eatery is spicing it up for the fall. The popular restaurant will offer seasonal specialties starting today, October 5, 2022. According to a release, the seasonal specialties will include the following: –

“-Buffalo Chicken Sandwich – All-natural chicken, Franks Red Hot hot sauce, cheddar, carrots, celery, and a drizzle of ranch between Parisian Bread.

–Buffalo Chicken Pizza – All-natural chicken, Franks Red Hot hot sauce, cheddar, and mozzarella topped with carrots, celery, and a ranch dressing drizzle.

–Chili Taco Salad – Romaine blend topped with Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili, cheddar, pickled jalapeños, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla strips, and a ranch drizzle.

–Newcomb Family Recipe Beef Chili – Fresh ground beef and tomatoes slowly simmered with kidney beans, pinto beans, mushrooms, chili powder, and a touch of sweet wine garnished with cheddar cheese. Make it loaded with cilantro, sour cream, and jalapeños!

–Pumpkin Spice Cake – Fluffy pumpkin spice cake layered with cream cheese icing, freshly prepared in the family bakery. “

According to the release, Newk’s is partnering with Dr. pepper to allow guests to celebrate fall football season with its Southeastern Conference (SEC) Football Championship Sweepstakes. Starting October 5, 2022, through October 31, 2022, Newk’s will sponsor a sweepstake with a VIP package. For example, on November 1, 2022, one winner will receive two tickets to the SEC Championship game, a two-night stay at a hotel in Atlanta, transportation, gifts, and more.

For more information, visit newks.com .