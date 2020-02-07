Newk’s Eatery debuts their new cauliflower crust pizza!

WEST MONROE, La. (2/7/2020) — Will Erwin of Newk’s Eatery stops by to prepare the morning crew two delicious and healthy pizzas! The chain is rolling out their new cauliflower crust pizza and it does not disappoint! See below for the ingredients for each mouthwatering pizza!

Mediterranean Pizza:All-natural chicken, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, pepperoncinis, red onion, feta, mozzarella.

Spicy Shrimp Pizza:All-natural chicken, red and yellow peppers, tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, red pepper flakes, chili oil, cilantro garnish.

Cauliflower Crust:Add to any of our pizzas for an additional $3 for the cauliflower crust.Gluten-Friendly & Plant Based