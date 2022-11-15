An upstate New York police officer fatally shot a 27-year-old woman before turning the gun on herself and taking her own life on Monday, according to the Rochester Police Department.

Tiffani Gatson, a 29-year-old officer with the Greece Police Department, shot two women at a Rochester home before turning the gun on herself. The town of Greece is a suburb of Rochester, in western New York on Lake Ontario.

It’s not known if Gatson was on or off duty at the time of the shooting. The Greece Police Department did not respond to NBC News requests for comment.

Police responded to what they’re calling “a domestic related altercation” at around 7:20 p.m., Rochester police said in a statement.

Angely Solis, 27, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Another victim, a woman in her 30s who suffered non-life threatening injuries from multiple gunshots to her upper body, was sent to an area hospital. She is not being named at this time.

Gatson was found at the scene with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.

The two victims are related, according to NBC affiliate WHEC.

Police would not clarify the relationship between the victims and Gatson.

Gatson was the first African American woman to join the Greece Police Department in 2019, WHEC reports.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation into the shooting as required by law when a crime is committed by an officer.

The Attorney General’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.