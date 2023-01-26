WATERPROOF, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The village of Waterproof moves forward with their Walking Trail and Family Park project.

Mayor Jarrod Bottley announced the development of the very anticipated walking trail and an outdoor restroom facility on January 19.

He says this first Phase of development will be followed by the construction of a recreational area of a new complex for up to 150 people.

The park will also include a playground, sports areas, a pavilion, and grilling areas. Residents say this is a much needed park in the community.

“I’m happy that it’s coming. This is a small village, I feel happy that it is coming. We need swings, and slides.” said Calvin, a resident.

“It will be good because it will be wonderful for the kids, and the adults to go out and play. And they can take out their kids to play. It would be something new for them and our town,” said

Gerard Harvey, another local.

The new Walking Trail will be built on the grounds of the old Waterproof High School.

The project is expected to begin in March.