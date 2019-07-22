New trial date set for Cannon capital murder trial

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Yet another new trial date has been set for accused cop killer Grover Cannon.

Cannon is accused in the August 5, 2015, death of Shreveport Police Officer Thomas LaValley, who was responding to a suspicious person call in the Queensborough neighborhood.

Jury selection will begin on October 17 in Baton Rouge, unless another trial currently scheduled for September 17 in Baton Rouge moves forward.

In that case, Cannon’s trial would not begin until November 7.

This will be the third trial date this year for Cannon. The first was scrapped on the day it was set to begin in January after a change of venue for jury selection was ordered due to pre-trial publicity.

Jury selection was halted three weeks into the second trial, which began on March 25 in Baton Rouge, after the Louisiana Supreme Court upheld a defense motion claiming jury selection was unfair because people aged 18-to-26 were not in the jury pool.

Jury selection will once again be held in Baton Rouge, after the state supreme court overruled a defense motion granted by trial Judge Ramona Emanuel on May 10 to bring jury selection back to Caddo Parish.

Once a jury is selected, the trial will be held in Caddo Parish.