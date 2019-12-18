New trash ordinance in Ouachita Parish

This new trash ordinance only affects unincorporated areas (districts D and F) in Ouachita Parish. They prohibit this because they do not have any trash pick up service and for 30 years they could take their trash to a landfill, but now that agreement with the parish is expired.

Every time you take your trash to a landfill, you will have to pay x amount of dollars or you could pay a provider to come pick your trash up for you. Paying a provider may only cost you $18-$24 dollars a month instead of paying $20 every time you take your trash to the landfill. If you don’t do either of these then you will be fined.

Our NBC 10s CJ Maclin, spoke with one woman off camera and she says that she was fined $800 for a bag that was smaller than a garbage bag.