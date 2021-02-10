New techniques allowing patients with milder cases of COVID-19 to recover at home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — At Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr. Henry Kaufman acknowledges a “new plan of action”.

“We were between the second wave of the pandemic and facing what looked like a third wave. We brainstormed ways to minimize hospitalizations,” Kaufman continues.

The hospital is working to keep COVID-19 patients out of admissions and hospital beds by making a push toward home health monitoring.

Kaufman explains, “I read about people using pulse oximeters and one of our physicians said it was helpful monitoring her patients at home.”

A pulse oximeter clips onto fingertips measuring blood oxygen levels.

Dr. Kaufman says by simply sending less risk patients home with one, they saved the hospital dozens of admissions.

“When we can send them home and their levels stay over 90%, we can help preserve resources and not clog E.R.s,” adds Kaufman.

Dr. Kaufman also credits home monitoring as why he says patients are feeling less anxiety after a COVID-19 diagnosis.

“One thing we learned over time is the quicker we get patients home, they tend to do better,” says Kaufman.