New tax revenue will boost downtown life in Monroe

MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) “There’s definitely a need for revitalization” says Carday Marshall Sr. of Monroe City Council District 4

It’s been in the works for a while, but downtown Monroe will have access to funds designed to expand its growing culture.

This is possible thanks to an approved cooperation between the Downtown Economic Development District and Monroe City Council, after a proposed property tax from 2018 failed.

The money will be coming from a combination of sales and property taxes and will have a limit of up to $500,000 each.

“it basically depends on the sales taxes each year. so depending on how it moves; if it doesn’t go to a certain amount then there won’t be any taxes shared and if it goes above that then a certain percentage will be shared” Marshall said.

Changes will begin roughly as far south as the Masur Museum, continuing northward onto Louisville Avenue, including downtown and everything residential and business in between.

Some of the money will go to fixing out of date infrastructure, with other parts going to beautification.



“Roads, lighting, sidewalks, you know, just basic infrastructure” Marshall said.

The only changes residents will see will be physical.

“It’s not additional tax, it’s a tax increment” Marshall said.

Councilman Marshall also says that these projects should begin as early as next year. He says the council and D.E.D.D. is also working with other districts in south Monroe to bring this revitalization to more of the city.