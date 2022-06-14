MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The new St. Christopher Day School is not only bringing a whole new educational experience to Monroe, but also grants opportunities to the needs of the community.

“We have a purpose and that is to bring a high-quality education to our area, and we have a passion and our passion is children,” said head of St Christopher Day School, Faith Gremillion.

A whole community has gathered to carry on the legacy of what once was Grace Episcopal and now the new St Christopher Day School offers a new type of curriculum. Head of the school, Faith Gremillion says this curriculum will help develop all children through different programs including STEM and Robotics.

“Along with social living, and social emotional learning just to provide a well rounded student that is ready for the world,” said Faith Gremillion.

The school will offer admissions to kindergarten through 3rd grade. Children will be taught to learn and think and take initiative and will be introduced to computational thinking and data science as early as kindergarten.

“And the curriculum resources and material that we use are not new. They are very well tested and embraced by many schools in the country as some of the best,” said Learning Curriculum Adviser, Zhanna Cannon. “We are bringing the curriculum resources in a way that will benefit this community.”

The new learning center is funded by grants, sponsors, fundraisers, funding tuition and fees.

The school program tuition will start at $8,000 and it will open a new grade every consecutive year.

Gremillion says families who are at a disadvantage to pay for these programs will eventually have access to other grants in the near future.

“There will be opportunities in the future for grants and other monies that will be coming to St. Christopher, and that is a very high possibility.”