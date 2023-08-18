WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- The Saturn App has raised serious safety concerns in the last week. recently schools across the country have alerted parents about their issues with the new app. Through the app, students can easily load their course schedule, get updates about the happenings in their school, and connect with other students in their classes.

It was going around that anybody could get on the app and get kids schedules, information and snapchat. Andrea Hernandez, Concerned Parent.

However, there is real danger in the fact it’s possible for someone to claim to be a student and then get access to detailed information about kids that they could use to target your child. Saturn does not have any parental controls, which is concerning considering it’s only supposed to be used by children.

As a parent it’s your worst nightmare you never want to know the access is there. It’s scary and makes you realize maybe they need to do more on their side but us as parents we have to guard what they’re doing because they can act like a seven-year-old and it’s devastating you never want that to happen. Andrea Hernandez, Concerned Parent.

Andrea says she will download the app and see how it operates.

I will definitely look in it and see what they are doing to help with the privacy aspect. Andrea Hernandez, Concerned Parent.

Saturn says they will continue to release new features to make the platform safer.