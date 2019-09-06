New Roundabout opens to traffic

WEST MONROE, La. (09/05/19)– The expansion of Arkansas Road has created the most traffic congestion West Monroe has ever seen. In order to alleviate traffic on Warren and Arkansas roads, the Department of Transportation and Development has added four new roundabouts. Today one of them was opened to traffic

“I definitely think the roundabout is going to be good for businesses around here,” Hanna Oliveaus, Sales Associate at Posh Boutique, said.

Local business owners on warren road say because of the construction, drivers avoided the road leaving less traffic on both the street and their stores. Now that the roundabout is open owners in the area say they are hopeful that it will bring more business than ever before, but there is one concern-

“A lot of costumers that come in think it’s going to be a little confusing because people of West Monroe aren’t used to the roundabouts,” Oliveaus said. “There’s one roundabout that I know of in Monroe and it’s not even on a main road.”

Although it will be a challenge at first, it’s nothing the city can’t overcome.

“It’s going to be tough, but everyone is going to get used to it,” Oliveaus said. “We don’t really know until we try it, I guess.”

West Monroe Police Department asks drivers to please be cautious when driving through this area and keep an eye out for workers as they complete the transition.

Each roundabout costs one million dollars, but DOTD says it is cheaper than having a traffic light at an intersection. In addition, there are plans for two other roundabout at the intersections of forty oaks farm road and good hope road.