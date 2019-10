(10/29/19) WINNFIELD, La. — A new rehab and nursing facility is officially open in Winn Parish. The Winnfield Nursing and Rehab Center caters to those looking for senior care and other physical therapy needs. We spoke to Mark Thornhill who told us all about what the facility has to offer.

If you’re interested in learning more about the new rehab center, you can visit their website http://www.winnfieldrehabcenter.com or call (318) 628-3533.