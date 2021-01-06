New Rayville roundabout expected to increase safety, decrease congestion

RAYVILLE, LA (KTVE/KARD) “A lot of wrecks happen there” says Rayville resident Lydia Bradshaw.

It’s one of the first intersections to greet you in Rayville, where Grimshaw intersects Julia and Louisia streets.

“It’s what we consider a stop controlled intersection. And then it’s kind of on an awkward alignment, you know, the road v’s, so you have a road that is v’ing apart, and then you’ve got two side streets that are coming in” says Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for the Department of Transportation and Development.

This is why the DOTD will be putting $4,400,000 dollars into a new roundabout. They chose it over a traditional traffic light for two reasons; the first to reduce right angle crashes, like getting t-boned, as well as rear end collisions. The second allows traffic to stay at a steadier flow.

“Often the two go hand in hand. so if we can reduce congestion, we can improve safety.”

Construction on this roundabout will begin within the next month or so, as crews are finishing up some last minute utility work. And residents overall are happy that a roundabout is going to be replacing this intersection.

Bradshaw uses the current intersection frequently. She believes the roundabout will help with safety of the intersection.

“When you’re coming down on it, you have to go real, real slow, or you’re going to go over it. I think it will do good. We would have quite as many wrecks, save some lives” says Bradshaw.

The roundabout is expected to be completed sometime in early 2022. The project also improves drainage in the area and allows for pedestrian access.