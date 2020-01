Hear from the director about the upcoming comical production

MONROE, La. (1/20/2020) — The Strauss Theatre is offering a new comical performance based on a mystery classic. “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” is a farce with five cast members playing several different characters.

We sat down with the director and one of the actors of the production to find out what it’s all about.

The show kicks off on Thursday, January 30. For more information and ticket prices, visit https://www.strausstc.com/.