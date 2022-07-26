VACHERIE, La. (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the Louisiana River Parish Tourism Commission announced a new partnership with the American Cruise Lines. The new partnership will add the River Parishes as an official destination on the New Orleans cruise. The announcement came after the arrival of a luxury river cruise ship at the St . James Port behind the levee.

According to the Louisiana River Parish Tourism Commission, their first partnership with a cruise line will provide an economic boost for residents. The American Cruise Line is known for being smaller with fewer guests in comparison to other cruise lines. On the riverboat experience, guests can expect to get an intimate and personalized trip. The river boats are also able to dock in small towns where travelers can explore unique cities around America.

Although the ships may be smaller compared to other cruise lines, the American Cruise Line, is the largest cruise line in the United States. The line offers over 35 itineraries for travelers to choose from the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, New England, the Southeast, and the Mississippi River region.