New outdoor gym coming to Ruston, part of Rock Island Greenway

RUSTON, LA (10/22/19) An interesting blue station has popped up on Henderson Street in Ruston leaving residents wondering what is it? Well, it’s a gym that’s currently under construction. But it’s all part of a larger initiative to keep Ruston healthy.

It will be one part of the Rock Island Greenway, a north to south route that promotes exercise literally through the city. Once open the outdoor gym will offer a wide variety of different ways to pump iron.

“There are 7 different stations they’re all body weight movements. There are pull up bars, rings, box jumps or box step ups, a back station, an agility station” says Andrew Halbrook, Engineering Technology Manager for the City of Ruston.

It’s completely free and fully funded through grants from the National Fitness Campaign and Lincoln Health Foundation. Up to 20 people can use it at a time, welcoming those with all levels of fitness abilities.

“I thought it could be a really cool idea and I thought it could be something, it could be very healthy and it’s really close to campus so maybe more college students who want to go to the gym could go there and it could be something they can do and be able to workout and have a healthier lifestyle” says Lawrence Irchirl , a Louisiana Tech Junior.

There’s even an app through the National Fitness Campaign that can help guide you through this circuit, providing not only a workout but promoting community engagement.

“It’s strategically placed to help not only the local community but also the students of Louisiana Tech.” says Halbrook.